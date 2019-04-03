Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church
801 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Civarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent V. Civarelli Sr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent V. Civarelli Sr. Obituary
Vincent V. Civarelli, Sr.

Wilmington - Vincent V. Civarelli, Sr., age 59, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on May 7, 1959, he was a son of the late Vincent J. and Loretta (Milianta) Civarelli. Vincent proudly owned and operated New Castle Home Improvements as a general contractor.

He had a passion for music and instruments, mainly bass guitar. Vincent was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers. Passionate about his work, he was a master wood craftsman and was exceptionally good at moldings and custom jobs. In his spare time, he took pleasure in building models and erecting train sets during the Christmas holiday season.

In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Anthony "Sabby" DiSabatino. He is survived by his sons, Vincent V. Civarelli, Jr. and Nicholas M. Civarelli; siblings, Albert C. Civarelli (Joanne), Grace C. DiSabatino, Nicasia A. Civarelli and Loretta M. Civarelli; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 1800 Diagonal Road, #360, Alexandria, VA 22314.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now