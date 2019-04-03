|
Vincent V. Civarelli, Sr.
Wilmington - Vincent V. Civarelli, Sr., age 59, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 7, 1959, he was a son of the late Vincent J. and Loretta (Milianta) Civarelli. Vincent proudly owned and operated New Castle Home Improvements as a general contractor.
He had a passion for music and instruments, mainly bass guitar. Vincent was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers. Passionate about his work, he was a master wood craftsman and was exceptionally good at moldings and custom jobs. In his spare time, he took pleasure in building models and erecting train sets during the Christmas holiday season.
In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Anthony "Sabby" DiSabatino. He is survived by his sons, Vincent V. Civarelli, Jr. and Nicholas M. Civarelli; siblings, Albert C. Civarelli (Joanne), Grace C. DiSabatino, Nicasia A. Civarelli and Loretta M. Civarelli; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 1800 Diagonal Road, #360, Alexandria, VA 22314.
