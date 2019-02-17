|
Viola E. Smallbrook
Wilmington - Viola E. Smallbrook, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Mary E. and Ole A. Brask. She attended both high school and junior college in the Wilmington area.
Early in her married life she was a homemaker and a volunteer at Asbury UMC, where she was a member. She enjoyed dancing and all types of music as well as the beach where she spent many summers in Wildwood, NJ and Lewes, DE. She volunteered for the Junior Board in Dover for many years and was involved with activities at the Nur Temple with her husband.
Viola's husband of 57 years, William A. Smallbrook, died in 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Viola Rayner, son William A. Smallbrook, Jr. and his wife Linda, her grandchildren, Edward Rayner, Jr., Jonathan Rayner, Melissa Smallbrook (Danny), Heather Adams (Bryan), and Hiliary Ulrich (John). She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, Will, Easton, Quinn, Logan, Connor, Eli, Brody, Gage, Kallie, Lily, Emme, Olive, Finn, Sawyer and Morello. She was predeceased by her brother, William Murphy and son-in-law, Edward J. Rayner.
Service and burial will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019