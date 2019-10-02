|
Viola J. Zappacosta
Wilmington - Viola J. Zappacosta, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Felice and Concetta (Onofrio) Ciuffetelli.
Viola was a lifelong resident of Wilmington, DE, worked for Cann's Printing for ten years before her marriage and was a faithful parishioner of St. Helena Catholic Church for more than 50 years. She was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family. Her homemade ravioli and lasagna will be missed.
Viola was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Dante P. Zappacosta; her sisters, Jennie DiGiacomo, Julia Wilson, Clara Forestieri, Edith Hughes; her brothers, Angelo and George Ciuffetelli. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne Kok (Robert); sons, Dante Zappacosta (Maureen), David Zappacosta; four grandchildren, Robert Kok, Jr., Jennifer Zappacosta Frame, Rose Zappacosta and Max Zappacosta.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care Viola received at Foulk Manor South and from Delaware Hospice.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helena Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00pm with a viewing preceding at 11:00am in the church. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or St. Helena Church.
