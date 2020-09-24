Viola Luckring
Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at age 93 in her tree-shaded home of recent years, The Hickman, in West Chester, PA. She is survived by her youngest sister, JoAnne Wimble. Viola was born in Patton, PA, the sixth of Charles and Gertrude Link's eight children. She was their first daughter to attend college, earning a scholarship from Seton Hill University. After she graduated, she quickly found work with her mathematics degree at The Dupont Experimental Station and relocated to Wilmington, DE where she met her husband of 58 years, Dick. Together they raised six children: Mimi, Paula, Michael, Eve, Abby and Andrea, and celebrated nine grandchildren: Michael, Erin, Charles, Andrew, Alexa, Ben, Eli, Ruby, and Margo, along with two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Daisy.
Vi returned to working outside of the home when her youngest was in first grade. She taught elementary classes at Christ our King School in Wilmington, Delaware and math for over 20 years at Delaware Technical Community College's Stanton campus. She retired in 1995 to pursue her passion for travel. She and Dick were among the early American tourists to visit China in the mid-1980s. Other destinations included Egypt, the UK, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Russia, Central Asia, Ireland, El Salvador and Guatemala. Vi was an avid reader and she never missed a chance to correct her children's grammar!
At the Hickman, Vi continued to enjoy phone calls, cards, visits, and dining with her lifelong friends and extended family. She continued to read with help, and liked solving riddles, learning new facts, and playing cards, especially with her grandchildren. In her "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" way, Viola patiently endured the difficulties caused by the pandemic these past months as her health declined. She filled a large place in her family's lives.
A funeral mass will be held privately in the interest of safety due to COVID 19. We carry your thoughts and prayers with us during this time.
Viola will be remembered in the Prayer of the Faithful at the 11:30am Sunday mass on September 19, 2021 at Saint Mary's of the Assumption Church in Hockessin, Delaware. We hope by this time all who wish to attend the mass in person will be able to do so safely subject to COVID regulations in effect at the time. Updates will be posted to this obituary. Service arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feyro Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, www.foundsfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's name may be made to Teach For America, https://www.teachforamerica.org
, The Hickman Annual Fund: Resident Financial Assistance, https://www.thehickman.org/support-the-hickman/giving-to-the-hickman/
, or Glaucoma Research Foundation, https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate
.