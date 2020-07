Or Copy this URL to Share

Viola M. McQueen



Nov. 25, 1933 - Mar. 30, 2020



Monday Aug. 3, 2020, 2pm until 4pm, Saint Paul UAME Church, 3114 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802.



We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no Repast.



*Wearing a face mask is required and please maintain social distancing.*









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store