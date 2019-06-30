|
Violet Lee Paoli
Newark - Lee Paoli, 85, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Born in Beckley, West Virginia on March 1, 1934, Lee was one of eight children, and the last surviving, of the late Haze and Bessie (Hill) Sears. She was the owner and operator of Dom's Deli in New Castle for 40 years, where she developed a loyal following and was beloved by her customers. Lee enjoyed dancing, cooking for her family, and playing the slots at Delaware Park.
Her husband of 57 years, Dominick A., Sr. passed away on January 2, 2009. Sadly, she was also predeceased by her grandson, Daniel; her son-in-law, James Jannuzzio, Sr.
Lee will be lovingly remembered by her children, Joseph (Orlagh Mackey), Dominick, Jr. (Marcy Bukay), Nancy Jannuzzio; her grandchildren, David Vickers (Jessica), Dominick III (Dar), Ashley (Eric), Jimmy Jr., Nicholas (Amelia), Dante; her great grandchildren, Brynna and Liam.
In addition, Lee leaves her beloved Paoli family members, and was predeceased by 4 brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Hospice for the compassion and care given to Lee.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, July 1 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road on Tuesday, July 2 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lee may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30319 (https://www.rheumresearch.org).
Published in The News Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019