Violet May (Moyle) Westerside
Middletown - Violet May (Moyle) Westerside "Lady Vi" passed away at 95 in the care of Season's Hospice on February 20, 2020. She can now dance the night away with her soulmate and love of her life, Albert. They have a lot of catching up to do after being apart for 10 years.
She had no regrets because she had a happy life. She wants everyone to celebrate her life and be happy that she is with her beloved Albert and the rest of her family. Singing and laughter always filled our home.
Immediately after graduating from P.S. DuPont High School in 1942, Violet started working for Wilmington Trust Co. where she stayed for over 30 years. She enjoyed meeting and becoming friends with many young workers. She made a lasting impression on all she met and has retained friendships with those she worked with at the bank.
Violet was very proud to be a "Dynamiter" from P.S. DuPont Class of 1942. She attended all of her reunions and enjoyed letting us all know that she had found another member of the "Dynamiter Club". Albert was very involved in the Masonic Lodge, therefore so was "Lady Vi". Violet spent over 50 years travelling with Albert and making new friends.
Violet's greatest joy was telling everyone her and Albert's love story. She was always proud of her English heritage and Albert was in the Royal Navy. It was love at first sight. They met in July 1944 and were married in October 1944.
Violet enjoyed family time, especially at the Delaware beaches and shopping at the Outlets with her daughter. Violet and Albert loved to travel, especially to Liverpool England to visit family and friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert, parents Edward and Nora Moyle, brother Lewis Moyle (Edna), sister Joan Dwyer (Joseph), son Kenneth, niece who was like a daughter to her Deborah Wilson (Spitelle), and nephew Stephen Dwyer.
Violet is survived by her daughter Cynthia Kemske and her Husband Leroy, grandchildren Jessica Kemske (Nick), Christopher Kemske, Tim Westerside (Allie), great-grandchildren Rain and Clayton Westerside as well as many nieces and nephews in England and the US.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park followed by the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, In Violet's memory, donations may be made to . 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .
