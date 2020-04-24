|
Violette Russell
Wilmington - Violette Russell, age 88, daughter of the late John Pifcho and Katherine (Hutchey) Pifcho, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was the youngest of 13 siblings, all who are now deceased. Violette resided in West Scranton, PA, until her marriage to William L. Russell on Thanksgiving Day, 1955. As a career Army man's wife, she made a home for the family from Massachusetts to Alabama. Violette most enjoyed the five years they spent in Heidelberg, Germany. Scenic vacations were enjoyed in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Austria, and Italy. Violette acquired the hobby of collecting European antiques - especially clocks. She enjoyed going to Delaware Park and watching HSN.
Violette is survived by her son, Glenn Russell (Pamela Hart Russell); and daughter, Bonnie Papeleo. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William Russell; and son, Kevin Russell.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd., Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020