Virgil A. Romito
Ocean View - Virgil A. Romito, 81, of Ocean View, DE, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Naples, Florida.
Virg was born April 14, 1937, in Newell, PA, son of the late Virgil A. and Marie Sweitzer Romito. He graduated from Claymont High School in Claymont, DE, in 1955, where he excelled in track and basketball. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University in 1959 and was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity. He had a successful and rewarding career at Dupont for 30+ years, including assignments in Taiwan and Singapore. Retirement followed in Ocean View, Delaware.
Virg had a wholehearted devotion to family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dini (Geraldine Cullen Romito) of 58 years; six children; Susan West of Downingtown, PA; Mary Ellen Hagerty (Earl) of Chadds Ford, PA; Laurie Patricia of Kimberton, PA; Stephen Romito (Andi) of Burns, TN; Nancy Romito of Chadds Ford, PA; and Carrie Mink (Greg) of Glen Mills, PA; thirteen grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), Shawn, Kyle (Maria), Casey, Corey, Megan, Danielle, Makenna, Michael, Cullen, Morgan, Andrew and Merrin; two great-grandchildren, Kinley and Landon; sister, Lynette Davis (Rick) of Sarasota, FL; brother-in-law, George Cullen of Wilmington, DE; sister-in-law, Pat (Fran) Okoniewski of Lewes, DE, and extended families. Virgil was predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Romito (Lois) of Andover, MA and his brother-in-law Gerald "Jerry" Cullen of Claymont, DE.
Virg had love and respect for the outdoors that began as a boy from his many summers at Camp Arrowhead in Lewes, DE. This led to a lifetime of family gatherings, outdoor adventures, hilarious competitions and game nights. He loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles, golfing, gardening, bird watching and was faithful with his daily Bethany Beach walks. He looked forward to fishing, boating and sunning while wintering in Marco Island, FL, with frequent visits from family. Virg kept his mind sharp and was an avid reader. Always keeping up with the latest technology his entire life, everyone lovingly referred to him as their computer guru.
Virg's deepest commitment was to family and close friends. The children and grandchildren loved "Daddy/Pap" for his wise, honest, patient spirit. He was a natural mentor and the "go to man" for his vast knowledge, discipline, and determination. His children and grandchildren will recall his legacy of reminders "Safety first", "Love one another", and above all his Christian belief, "Think and then always do the right thing."
We hold many cherished memories in our hearts and are extremely grateful for the life he created.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ocean View Presbyterian Church, 67 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE. Interment is private.
As a proud American who had the utmost respect for the military, the family suggests memorial donations in lieu of flowers to support the dedicated s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or online at .
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019