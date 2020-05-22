Virgilio Caraballo
Virgilio Caraballo

Newark -

Virgilio Caraballo, age 67, died January 14, 2020 in Newark, DE.

He is survived by several family members in Las Maris and San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. He worked as an Expert Technical Representative at Bloomberg Co, retiring in 2018. Virgilio was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Quiles and uncle, Maximo Quiles Mejias of Puerto Rico.

He was laid to rest at the Municipal Cemetery, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
