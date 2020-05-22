Virgilio Caraballo



Newark -



Virgilio Caraballo, age 67, died January 14, 2020 in Newark, DE.



He is survived by several family members in Las Maris and San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. He worked as an Expert Technical Representative at Bloomberg Co, retiring in 2018. Virgilio was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Quiles and uncle, Maximo Quiles Mejias of Puerto Rico.



He was laid to rest at the Municipal Cemetery, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.



Strano & Feeley



Family Funeral Home



302-731-5459









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store