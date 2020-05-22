Virgilio Caraballo
Newark -
Virgilio Caraballo, age 67, died January 14, 2020 in Newark, DE.
He is survived by several family members in Las Maris and San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. He worked as an Expert Technical Representative at Bloomberg Co, retiring in 2018. Virgilio was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Quiles and uncle, Maximo Quiles Mejias of Puerto Rico.
He was laid to rest at the Municipal Cemetery, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020.