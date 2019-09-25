|
Virginia A. Pensel
Milford - Virginia A. "Ginger" Pensel, age 80, of Milford, DE, and formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on March 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Ida Virginia (Roe) Duling. Ginger graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in 1957 and continued as a member of the alumni reunion committee. She dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker.
Devoted to her faith, Ginger was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Milford, DE. She was an avid sewer and doll collector. Ginger will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Wesley Duling, Jr. and Carlton Duling. Ginger is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles H. Pensel, Jr.; children, Sharon Pensel-Jones (Bill) of Landenberg, PA, Kathy Pensel-Ramsay (Stephen) of Chesapeake City, MD and Daniel C. Pensel (Kimberly) of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Brian Cannon (Samantha) of New Castle, Sean Cannon (Natasha) of Laurel, Elizabeth R. Pensel of Wilmington, NC and Zachary D. Pensel of Middletown; great grandchildren, Ryan, Liam and Bennie; and her canine companions, Mocha and Sadie.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginger's memory to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
