1/
Virginia Allison Powell
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Allison Powell

Elkton,MD - Mrs. G. Burton Powell, "The Tea Lady", was born on July 11, 1921 at home in Elkton, MD to Virginia P. Brown. On June 15, 1938 Mrs. Powell graduated from Elkton High School and in Jan. 1940 from Goldey Business College in Wilmington, DE. She was employed at Edge Moor Iron Works, DE and later at Elk Paper Manufacturing Co. in Childs, MD. In 1983 Mrs. Powell retired after 21 ½ years with the Cecil County Health Department. She also was a bookkeeper for her husband's electrical contracting business for 40 years.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mrs. Powell passed peacefully. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at North East Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "Elkton Presbyterian Church" or the "Cecil County Library" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Elkton Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elkton Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved