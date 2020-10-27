Virginia Allison Powell
Elkton,MD - Mrs. G. Burton Powell, "The Tea Lady", was born on July 11, 1921 at home in Elkton, MD to Virginia P. Brown. On June 15, 1938 Mrs. Powell graduated from Elkton High School and in Jan. 1940 from Goldey Business College in Wilmington, DE. She was employed at Edge Moor Iron Works, DE and later at Elk Paper Manufacturing Co. in Childs, MD. In 1983 Mrs. Powell retired after 21 ½ years with the Cecil County Health Department. She also was a bookkeeper for her husband's electrical contracting business for 40 years.
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mrs. Powell passed peacefully. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at North East Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "Elkton Presbyterian Church" or the "Cecil County Library" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.