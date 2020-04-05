Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Virginia B. Futcher


1924 - 2020
Virginia B. Futcher Obituary
Virginia B. Futcher

Wilmington - Virginia B. "Ginny" Futcher of Wilmington, DE passed peacefully on April 1, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at the age of 96.

Ginny was born in Ashland, PA on January 11, 1924 and was the daughter of Albert and Catherine Lynch Baglin.

Ginny graduated from Ashland High School in 1942. She then worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad in Philadelphia, PA until becoming a homemaker. After raising her family, Ginny worked in retail and, for many years, worked for Storm's Shoe Rack in Fairfax Shopping Center.

Ginny's greatest pleasures were spending time with her family and her friends from her card group. She looked forward to annual family reunions and trips to the beach. Ginny enjoyed a good sitcom. She had a good sense of humor and it was a pleasure to be in her company. Her family will miss her terribly. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and contributed her time to various church functions over the years.

In addition to her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, George M. Futcher, Sr. in 1989. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Baglin, sister, Catherine Prince, sister-in-law, Jean Baglin, brother-in-law, Willard Prince and grandson Justin A. Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Alan) Brown, Linda (Derryl) Mills, Ginny (Michael) Farrell, and her son, George M. Futcher, Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan (Jill) Mills, Joshua Brown, Erin (Blake) Mills-Reid, Zachary Brown (Ashley), Adam Mills and Jill Farrell, as well as three great grandchildren, Makenna and Collin Mills and Hayden Reid and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Ginny's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginny's memory can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Assn., P. O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090, or Seasons Hospice, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018, www.seasonsfoundation.org

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
