Grandma Ginny, I will always remember and love you. You were and will be always my Mother-in-law. I consider the entire Saxon Family, my family. I remember meeting you for the first time in your Kitchen on Kentucky Avenue. We would sit at the table and talk for hours. I remember that after every dinner there would be dessert. I loved Christmas time when I would help you make batches and batches of Christmas cookies in the Kitchen the basement. I would talk with you as you ironed dozens of white shirts. All of these memories bring a smile to my face. Through the years I was glad to have run into you and Poppy at Delaware Park. I still have and will treasure Christmas cards that you sent us over the years. I have so many other wonderful memories. I will always be grateful for all the lessons Ive learned from you. May you Rest In Peace. Love always, Claud xoxo

Claudia Januchowski

