Virginia Frances Moore


1941 - 2019
Virginia Frances Moore Obituary
Virginia Frances Moore

Lewes - Virginia F. Moore, passed away Mon. the 7th of Oct at Beebe Hospital, Lewes DE.

Visitation will be held Thurs. the 17th of Oct. at 2 PM at Short Funeral Services, Georgetown DE, with Memorial Service at 4 PM. A graveside memorial service will be held Fri. the 18th of Oct. 1 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Easton MD, where Virginia will be interred with Allen W. Moore Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the American Diabetes Association in Virginia's name.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
