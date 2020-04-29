Services
Virginia G. Schofield

Virginia G. Schofield Obituary
Schofield, Virginia G. "Ginny" of Kennett Square, PA age 87, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the Kendal Crosslands Community after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Newton Center, Mass, Ginny is survived by her husband of 64 years, Randy Schofield, her children Christopher and Carolyn Schofield, her daughter-in-law Cindy, grandsons Robert and Anthony, granddaughters Emily and Vanessa and 5 great grandchildren.

She graduated from Newton High School and Katherine Gibbs in Boston. She worked as a secretary in textile fibers for Dupont and later as President of Holiday Travel in Wilmington, DE.

Ginny was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Spade and Trowel Garden Club, Kennett Square Golf and Country Club, and was an instructor for After-The-Bell. She enjoyed oil painting, cooking, horseback riding, golf, bridge, and her family. She and her husband traveled the world together.

Ginny's memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Ginny can be made to Kendal-Crosslands Communities, Zearfoss Fund for Crosslands Staff Support, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

To View Ginny's online obituary and share a message with her family, please visit

www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
