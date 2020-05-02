Virginia J. "Ginnie" Columbus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia J. "Ginnie" Columbus

Wilmington - Virginia J. Columbus "Ginnie", age 83, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Virginia (Boggs) Roth and Joseph Vassallo. Ginnie graduated from West Catholic Girls HS in 1955. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors and held GRI designation. Ginnie took great pride in her roles as a real estate broker and a real estate instructor. For over 30 years Ginnie worked as a Realtor, until retiring with Berkshire Hathaway in 2010. Ginnie was also a long time member of MADD and St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

The greatest joy of her life was her family. Her husband of 41 years, James P. Columbus passed away in 2007. Ginnie is survived by her 3 children, Paul J. Columbus (Christa), Alida A. Chewning (Mike), Virginia C. "Ginny" McKosky (Jacob), 5 grandchildren, Chrissy, Mikey, Alex, Nick and Jamy and 2 great grandchildren, Briahna and Terrance; 2 sisters, Gerri Pancavage and Susan Burk and several cousins, nephews, and nieces, especially Jen who visited her weekly. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Vassallo, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Service and burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved