Virginia J. "Ginnie" Columbus
Wilmington - Virginia J. Columbus "Ginnie", age 83, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Virginia (Boggs) Roth and Joseph Vassallo. Ginnie graduated from West Catholic Girls HS in 1955. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors and held GRI designation. Ginnie took great pride in her roles as a real estate broker and a real estate instructor. For over 30 years Ginnie worked as a Realtor, until retiring with Berkshire Hathaway in 2010. Ginnie was also a long time member of MADD and St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.
The greatest joy of her life was her family. Her husband of 41 years, James P. Columbus passed away in 2007. Ginnie is survived by her 3 children, Paul J. Columbus (Christa), Alida A. Chewning (Mike), Virginia C. "Ginny" McKosky (Jacob), 5 grandchildren, Chrissy, Mikey, Alex, Nick and Jamy and 2 great grandchildren, Briahna and Terrance; 2 sisters, Gerri Pancavage and Susan Burk and several cousins, nephews, and nieces, especially Jen who visited her weekly. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Vassallo, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Service and burial will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.