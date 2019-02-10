Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark, DE - Virginia Lucille Foskey, age 61, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on June 4, 1957, she was the daughter of Lounette Evans Hughes, Wilmington, DE, and the late Theodore Hughes.

Mrs. Foskey was a retired school bus driver in New Castle County. She had been a driver for Davis Bus Company and retired from the Christina School District. She was devoted to her family and loved taking care of children.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 27 years, Christopher Foskey; son, Brian Foskey, Bear, DE; grandson, Kyle Foskey; siblings, Beverly Miko, Wilmington, DE, Charles Thomas Butler, North Carolina, George Hughes, Maryland, and Charles Hughes, Delaware; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Foskey was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Hughes.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
