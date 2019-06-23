|
|
Virginia Lee Poplos
New Castle - Virginia Lee Poplos, age 84, of New Castle, DE, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, June 13, 2019. Virginia was a loving mom and grandmom who enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Nicole and great-grandchildren Julie and Coldin. She looked forward to Friday night poker games with family and friends. Virginia was an excellent cook and baker. She was active in the Wilmington Manor Gardens Civic Association. Virginia was an avid reader who also enjoyed traveling, watching old sitcoms and the AMC movie Channel. She will be dearly missed.
Virginia is survived by her children: Michael Poplos (Lisa), David Poplos (Paula), Timothy Poplos, Vickie Walls (Richard), Glenn Poplos, and Lisa Poplos; sister, Linda Hoffman; sister-in-law, Janet Poplos; and brother-in-law, Barry Blankenhorn; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Poplos; daughters, Anna Cavanaugh and Tina Poplos; siblings, Richard McGonigal and Nancy Blankenhorn; and parents, William and Maude McGonigal.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Virginia's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
(302)-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019