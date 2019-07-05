|
Virginia M. Lane
Wilmington - Age 98, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in Wilmington, Virginia was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Halliday) Ray. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence T. Lane, Sr. in 1964; her daughter, Carol L. Mills in 2008; and her son, Lawrence T. Lane, Jr. in 2012.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald F. and Ida Lane with whom she lived.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and nurses at Heartland Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8th at 11:30 AM at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 6th and Pine Streets, Wilmington where friends and family are invited after 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019