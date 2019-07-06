Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
6th and Pine Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
6th and Pine Streets
Wilmington, DE
Virginia M. Lane

Virginia M. Lane Obituary
Virginia M. Lane

Wilmington - Virginia M. Lane, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8th at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 6th and Pine Streets, Wilmington where friends and family are invited after 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
