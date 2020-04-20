|
|
Virginia M. Shelnutt
New Castle - Virginia M. Shelnutt, age 85, flew away with the angels on Sunday, April 19th after a courageous 5 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 55 years, Donald Shelnutt, her daughter, Sandra Peck and her husband Kevin who all lovingly cared for her at home until her passing.
She will be missed by many friends and family, but especially nephew Fred Durham (Carol), and nieces Iva Durham, Nona Lewis, Becky West, Staci Lewis (Kevin), Kaitlyn Lewis, and dear friend Anna Platt, all who visited and called regularly and helped to care for her in her later years. She is also survived by nieces Angela Seguin (Chris), Tanya DeGregory (Jim), Steven West (Justin), and Charise Lewis (David). She is survived by 3 step-children, Cindy Milam, Donna James and Forest Shelnutt (Rosalinda), 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother in law Reid Shelnutt (Sue), niece Michelle McDaniel (Roger) and a host of other treasured family across the country.
She enjoyed dancing at the New Castle Moose Lodge, where she was an active member. She loved going out to dinner, playing Bingo and spending time with friends and family. She loved to go to the slots, and listen to country music. What she loved most was being a wife, mother, aunt and friend. She had a huge, kind, caring heart and treated everyone as family. She was beautiful inside and out
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Mary Virginia Conner, her brother and sister in law Earl and Florence Conner, her sister and brother in law Edela and Joe Clinton, brother in law Clarence Durham, niece Martha Allen, nephew Doug Lewis, and her best friends, Myrtle Beattie and Mariellen Curlett, and many other loved ones including her husband's siblings, Jim Shelnutt (Bonnie), Aline Wheeler (Bill), Flora Kimble, Sara Fain (Bill), Jack Shelnutt (Bea) and Wynelle Sanders. She was also preceded by her dog Sam, who we know was the first one to greet her in Heaven. The family extends special gratitude to Traci Tabor, Carmen Martinez, Audrey Collins and Tawana Wilson, who provided love and support for her in her final years.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of life will be scheduled later in the summer. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020