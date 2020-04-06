|
Virginia Mae Alessandrini
Newark - Virginia Mae (Ginny) Alessandrini (88), passed away April 5, 2020 at Little Sister of the Poor, Newark. Born in Parsons, West Virginia. Preceded in death by her Mother Ruth, father Harold Bobo and Sister Jean her beloved husband of 38 years, Harry (Tarry) Alessandrini. Survived by children (spouses) Bonnie Yasik (Stan), Ronald Webb (Sylvia), Gary Webb, Larry Webb (Roxann), Mary Jo Perry (Roger). 8 Grandchildren, Chuck, Christopher, Jason, Joshua, Sarah, Lauren, Jody, and Walter. 4Great Grandchildren Brody, James, Joshua and Jojo.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak all services will be private. Family would like to thank Little Sisters of the Poor for their loving care Ginny received from the Sisters and Staff.
In lieu of flowers, Family request contributions in Ginny's memory be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020