Virginia Mason Morgan
Kennett Square - Virginia Mason Morgan "Ginnie", 100, of Kennett Square, PA died on Friday, November 20th, in her home, surrounded by family. She left us quietly, in her sleep, with one of her grandchildren by her side.
Ginnie, daughter of Charles Henry Mason and Marguerite Lauritsen Mason, was born on April 6, 1920 in her family's home at the Anvil on the Longwood property of P.S. du Pont. She lived there until she met and married her husband, John McChesney Morgan "Johnnie Mac", in 1941. She attended Wilmington Friends School and was a member of the first graduating class of their Alapocas location. Afterwards she attended Pine Manor Junior College in Brookline, Massachussetts.
One of Ginnie's many achievements during her long life was learning to fly under her husband's tutelage. In 1938 she soloed in a Fleet biplane specially modified so that she could reach the rudders. During the war she served as a volunteer, at one point even driving an ambulance.
Ginnie is survived by her daughter, Lynn Reynolds of Bethesda, Maryland, her three sons; Mac Morgan of Hockessin, DE, Mason Morgan of Colorado Springs, CO, and Rick Morgan of Kennett Square, PA, as well as her 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy, and her husband, Johnnie Mac.
A memorial service will be postponed until the spring due to the COVID pandemic, more information will be forthcoming.
Donations can be made to Willow Tree Hospice Care in Kennett Square, PA.
