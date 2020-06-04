Virginia May "Ginny" Costill
Virginia "Ginny" May Costill

Newark - Age 82, died peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2020 at Christiana Care - Wilmington Hospital.

Virginia was born May 6, 1938 in Wilmington, DE to Lambertus J. "Fritz" and Florence S. (nee Evans) Melcher. She and her husband Jack enjoyed spending time at the VFW Post 5447, participating on bowling leagues, and dining out. Virginia was the driving force behind a Veteran's POW MIA War Monument dedication in Claymont Delaware. She also had a passion for animals, flowers, crafting, puzzles, having fun and a good steak dinner.

Preceded in death by her husband, John L. Costill and son, Glen T. Costill; Virginia is survived by her brother, Robert (Beverly) Melcher of Wilmington, DE; daughter, Angeline (Stephen) Schroll of Beardstown, IL; adopted son, Keith (Holly) Mulrooney; niece, Karen Gibbons; nephew, Ross Melcher; grandchildren, Tara (James) Eaupharley, Jon Costill, Ian Stoltzfus of Lancaster, PA, Sarah Stoltzfus of Rochester, NY, Ryan and Julianne Mulrooney; great-granddaughter, Viviana Eaupharley; three grandnieces, Katherine, Kelly, and Julie Gibbons; and three grandnephews Brett, Blair and Nicholas Melcher.

Interment will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to The Delaware Humane Society.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
