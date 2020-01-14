|
Virginia P. "Ginny" Houck
New Castle - Virginia P. "Ginny" Houck, age 95, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Herbert R. and Alice May (Wood) Palmer. Ginny dedicated her life to her family as a loving and talented homemaker.
A friend to the community, she was an active member of the Minquadale Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary since 1952. Ginny enjoyed sports, especially bowling and cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. She was devoted to her faith and was a member of the Minquadale United Methodist Church since 1951. In Ginny's spare time she liked going to dinner and trips to the casino with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy B. "Paul" Houck; daughter, Carol Johnson; and grandchildren, Robert Johnson and Andrea Mall. Ginny is survived by her children, Paul Houck (Pat) of Rehoboth Beach, Larry Houck (Michelle) of Lewes, Janet Houck (Tex Thompson) of New Castle and James Houck (Doris) of Pearisburg, VA; brother, Herbert "Bud" Palmer of Bonita Springs, FL; 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandsons.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Minquadale Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 647, New Castle, DE 19720.
