Virginia R. Hook
Oxford, PA - Virginia R. Hook, 80, of Oxford, Pa passed away on September 10, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital.
She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late George and Edna Powers. She worked as a secretary and retired from Churchmen's Machine Co. Ginny devoted her life to her husband — their life and love together was an inspiration to many. She enjoyed every detail with her children and grandchildren from fun family times to school events, to daily phone calls and travel. Always present and excited to enjoy and be part of their lives.
Virginia is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert E. Hook, and her loving children, Edward E. Hook (Nadine), Patricia L. Hook (Rob), her grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Hook and Jered (Lauren) Hook, Taylor (Josh) Wagoner and Evan Wagoner, also her great-granddaughter, Lillian Hook. She is survived by her brother George Powers, Jr. (Catherine) of Yorklynn, DE.
Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oxford Presbyterian Church, 6 Pine St, Oxford, PA 19363.
To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com