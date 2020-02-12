|
|
Virginia Smallwood
Wilmington - Age 77, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She was born October 10, 1942 in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis and Vera (née Hammond) Buckman.
Virginia is survived by sons, Joseph A. Dennen (Deanna) and Donald A. Dennen (Pam); sister, Edith Moore (Sonny); brothers, George Buckman (Dorothy) and Robert Buckman (Terri); three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The ().
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020