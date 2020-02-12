Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Virginia Smallwood


1942 - 2020
Virginia Smallwood Obituary
Virginia Smallwood

Wilmington - Age 77, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

She was born October 10, 1942 in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis and Vera (née Hammond) Buckman.

Virginia is survived by sons, Joseph A. Dennen (Deanna) and Donald A. Dennen (Pam); sister, Edith Moore (Sonny); brothers, George Buckman (Dorothy) and Robert Buckman (Terri); three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The ().

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
