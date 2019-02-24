|
|
Virginia Walker Wier
Wilmington - Virginia Walker Wier died peacefully at home on February 4th at the age of 96. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Webster Upson Walker and May Camp Walker. She attended St. Catherine's School in Richmond before going to Bradford Junior College. In 1943 she married the love of her life, Robert Wier III. They were married for almost 69 years until his death in 2012.
While raising their girls, Ginny volunteered for the Delaware Hospital Auxiliary and the Junior League of Wilmington believing strongly that everyone should give back to their communities, a value she modeled for their daughters.
She and Bob enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, sailing, tennis and golf with their friends. Ginny was a voracious reader all her life and especially loved playing bridge with "The Girls" a few times a week.
For many years, they had a second home in Vero Beach, Florida where they enjoyed family, new and old friends, golf and partying.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband, all her siblings, and son-in-law, Bud Lee. She is survived by her three daughters, March Pepper (Perry), Valerie Lee, and Ginna Waddell (Jay), six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family want to thank her devoted caregivers over the years who were at her side and made her life especially happy, comfortable and easy as her body failed her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 9th at 12:30 p.m. at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, Greenville, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Christiana Hundred, Box 3510, Greenville, DE, 19807 and the Woodlawn Branch Library, 2020 West 9th, Wilmington, Delaware 19805.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2019