Vivian Berk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Berk

Glen Mills, PA - Age 90 of Glen Mills, PA and formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Valley Stream, NY passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Known for her sharp mind and strong work ethic, Vivian retired from her career as a bookkeeper at the young age of 87.

Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur and sisters, Pauline and Marion; in addition to Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue, she will be deeply missed by her children, Harold, Ben (Patti), and Fran; grandchildren, Jason, Dana, Lindsay, and Ashley; as well as extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the great staff at Maris Grove.

Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of your choice.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved