Vivian Berk
Glen Mills, PA - Age 90 of Glen Mills, PA and formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Valley Stream, NY passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Known for her sharp mind and strong work ethic, Vivian retired from her career as a bookkeeper at the young age of 87.
Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur and sisters, Pauline and Marion; in addition to Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue, she will be deeply missed by her children, Harold, Ben (Patti), and Fran; grandchildren, Jason, Dana, Lindsay, and Ashley; as well as extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the great staff at Maris Grove.
Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of your choice.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.