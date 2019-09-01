|
Vivian Clow
Dover - Vivian Bowers Clow of Dover, passed away, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at State Street Assisted Living, Dover. She was 92.
Mrs. Clow was born April 13, 1927 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Herbert Bowers and Pearl Crew Bowers of Chestertown, Maryland. She grew up near Chestertown and graduated from Sudlersville High School, where she met her future husband of 70 years, Earl. She also attended Washington College as a Business major.
She worked at Playtex until 1953 when her son Tom was born. She later worked for Kent General Hospital in the business office for 15 years retiring in 1989. Mrs Clow enjoyed reading,music, gardening and being a homemaker. In earlier years she was also very active at Wesley Church holding various positions in the Church and Womens Group. She was a member of the Church for over 60 years. .
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Clow in 2016.
She is survived by her son Tom Clow of Dover; brother, Harrison Bowers and wife Arlene of Snow Hill Maryland, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved cat Mikey.
Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wesley United Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE. 19901. Friends may call one hour prior.
Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901 or the organization of your choice.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019