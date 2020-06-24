Vivian H. McClure



Vivian H. McClure, age 92, of Forwood Manor (formerly of Claymont) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on October 20, 1927 to William & Serena Horne, she was the youngest of six children.



Vivian worked for Diamond State Telephone and DuPont Experimental Station before raising her family. She married Robert Hall McClure in 1951 and they had 5 children, and lived in Ashbourne Hills for 58 years. Vivian was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (Brandywine Congregation) for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and loved making clothes for herself and her daughters when they were young. In 2014 Vivian & Bob moved to Forwood Manor, where she enjoyed the companionship & friendship of many residents! Vivian loved the music, Bingo and doing her puzzles.



In addition to her parents, Vivian is predeceased by her brother Bill and sisters Serena, Mildred, Leatrice and Leanore; her husband Bob of 65 years in 2017; daughter Karen in 2009; daughter-in-law Diana in 2016; and great-grandson Anthony in 2019.



Vivian is survived by her children Bob Jr., Jane & her husband Edward Fisher, Brian, and Diane Ercole; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren & one due in Sept.



Service & burial will be private.









