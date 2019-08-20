Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Vivian Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian H. Reynolds


1922 - 2019
Vivian H. Reynolds Obituary
Vivian H. Reynolds

Wilmington - Vivian H. Reynolds, age 96, went home to be with the Lord, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019, in Wilmington, DE. She leaves 2 nieces, Charlotte Williams and Karen Lee Gibbs (James); 1 nephew, William Allen (Ardelia) of Atl., GA; 2 special nephews, Michael and Lateef Williams and a host other family & friends.

Celebration of Life Service 11 am, Thur., Aug. 22, 2019, at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
