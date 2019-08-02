|
|
Vivian (Vi) Statler
Fredericksburg, VA - Vivian (Vi) Statler passed away on July 23rd in Fredericksburg. She was daughter of the late Snowden Thorpe and Nina Payne Thorpe of Meadowville, Va. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1950. She married J. Elwood (Woody) Statler at the Marshall Baptist Church in 1953. They lived in Chambersburg, Pa. briefly, and moved to Newark, De. where they lived for 50 years before moving to the Falls Run Community of Fredericksburg in 2010.
She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newark, De. She loved playing cards, especially bridge, and regarded her Falls Run friends and neighbors as family. She was devoted to her family, and beloved by her three sons, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years in 2017. She is survived by sisters Madeline Mettinger of Warrenton, Va. and Nancy French of Inwood, W.V.; son Lesley (Nancy) of Newport, N.C. and their children Brian and Tiffany; son Steven of Newark, De. and his daughter Christina; son John (Rachel) and their children Sophie and Ashley of Fredericksburg, Va.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
At Vivian's request, no funeral service will be held. Her remains will be interred along with her husband's in a private ceremony in Chambersburg, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local children's charity.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019