Church Of Holy Child
2500 Naamans Rd
Wilmington, DE 19810
(302) 475-6486
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
Vivian W. Hickey

Vivian W. Hickey Obituary
Vivian W. Hickey

Wilmington - Vivian W. Hickey, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

She leaves behind her husband, Edward; son, Andrew and his wife, Alessandra; and two grandsons, Jacob and Giovanni.

A visitation will be held at 10 AM followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE where Vivian was a member. Friends are invited to a reception in the church hall following the Mass. Interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vivian's memory to the Church of the Holy Child at the address listed above.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
