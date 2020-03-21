|
|
Vivienne L. Ehret
Wilmington - Vivienne L. Ehret, (nee Lambert), (March 16, 2020, age 92), of Philadelphia PA and Wilmington DE. She is survived by 4 sons, Jeffrey (Mary), James (Lori), Patrick (Patty), and Richard (Leslie); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers James and Robert, and sister Mary Jane. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa and granddaughter Katy. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Vivienne's memory may be made to: Gesu School, c/o Bryan Carter 1700 W. Thompson Street Philadelphia PA 19120.
McIlwaine Funeral Home 215-844-0211
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020