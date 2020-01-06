|
Vlncent Brodie, III
Wilmington - Vincent Brodie, III, age 79, formerly of Ocala, Fl, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Shipley Manor.
He was a 1958 graduate of P.S. duPont High School, the University of Penn and received his master's degree from Widener University. Vincent worked for the DuPont Company in Polymer products and resins for 42 years and held 5 patents. After his retirement, he went on to work for Fugi Films.
Vincent was a member of the following country clubs: DuPont, Concord, Brandywine and Stone Creek and was a member of Indian River Yacht Club and Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
He was a fantastic golfer and a lifelong Philadelphia Sports fan who always bled green.
Vincent was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Arlene Brodie who passed in 2017. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Jackie), Darren (Gina), his grandchildren, Shannon, Matthew (Elise), Sloane and his great-granddaughter, Elia.
A service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Grace Episcopal Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020