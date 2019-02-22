|
|
Pastor W. Grant Nelson
Elkton, MD - William Grant Nelson, known as Grant, passed away peacefully at his home in Elkton, MD, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Pastor Nelson was the founder and pastor of Glasgow Baptist Church for 46 years, where he served until his passing.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Glasgow Baptist Church, 3021 Old County Road, Newark, DE 19702, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glasgow Baptist Church, in care of the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019