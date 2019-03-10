W. Jeffrey Heinig



Yorklyn - W. Jeffrey Heinig, age 78 of Yorklyn, DE passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Born on June 29, 1940 to the late William T. Heinig, Jr. and Dorothy Whitehead Heinig, Jeff spent his first sixteen years in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta, GA, and attended Rutgers University as an ROTC student, graduating in 1963 with a degree in economics. He immediately entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Dix, NJ.



After his military service, Jeff joined the Du Pont Company. During his years with Du Pont, Jeff held numerous positions in Sales and Marketing. He worked in Textile Fibers and the Corian business, and lived in many locations during his 32 year career, including New York City, Charlotte, NC, Houston, TX and Wilmington, DE. He also spent seven years in Tokyo, Japan as part of a joint venture with Mitsubishi-Rayon, overseeing the building of the first Corian manufacturing plant in Asia. Jeff retired from Du Pont in 1998.



Active in retirement, Jeff volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, the LPGA Tournament and the Red Clay Valley Association, and took many classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He enjoyed all forms of physical activity, including tennis, golf, running and bicycling. Jeff especially enjoyed biking through the hills of Italy, and at the age of 73 biked for three weeks in Spain to complete the Camino De Santiago pilgrimage. Always ready for an adventure, Jeff traveled extensively throughout the United States, and to many countries in Asia and Europe.



What Jeff cherished most in life was his family. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, always offering words of encouragement in all their activities. He loved nothing more than to spend hours playing on the floor with the little ones. He enjoyed discovering new places with his children and grandchildren and the many beach vacations they shared.



Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Frances Lenoir Heinig of Yorklyn, DE, his daughter Sandra Heinig of Glen Mills, PA, his son Ted Heinig of Knoxville, TN, his son and daughter-in-law David and Roxanne Heinig of Newark, DE, his step-daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Tim Good of Virginia Beach, VA, his daughter-in-law Kristin Schoolcraft of Knoxville, TN; his grandchildren Cameron and Natalie Heinig of Knoxville, TN, Caroline, Grant, Brandon and Andrew Good of Virginia Beach, VA, and Julien and Cole Heinig of Newark, DE; his brother, Dr. Donald W. Heinig of Denver, CO, his sister and brother-in-law Suzanne and Bill Dury of Chicago, IL.; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marie Harrington of Middletown, DE, Genevieve and husband Peter Hassler of Madison, AL, Joseph and wife Karen Lenoir of Newark, DE and Michael Lenoir of Yorklyn, DE. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Francis X. and Catherine Quill Lenoir and his brothers-in-law, Thomas Harrington and Horace (Buddy) Clark.



Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For information, please contact Mealey Funeral Homes at (302) 652-5913. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Center, 3000 Newport Gap Pike, Bldg. F, Wilmington, DE 19808. Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019