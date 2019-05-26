|
W. Lawrence "Larry" Jenkins, Jr.
Middletown - W. Lawrence "Larry" Jenkins, Jr., age 80, of Middletown, DE passed away at Christiana Hospital on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Born in Sommerset, KY on February 21, 1939, he was the son of the late William L. and Mildred (McKnight) Jenkins, Sr. Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for James River Corporation in New Castle as an accountant, retiring after 36 years.
A man of great faith, Larry was a long time member of Ogletown Baptist Church and served as an usher. He loved to tell stories, jokes and bring a smile to everyone he met. Larry played basketball in high school and was a part of the 1955-1956 championship team. He continued to love the game even after high school.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane (Willis) Jenkins; children, Lori Skinner (David), Jeffrey Jenkins (Margaret) and Suzanne DiBartolo (Christopher); 7 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; and his Bichon and companion for 9 years by his side, Toby.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11:30 am on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
