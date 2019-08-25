|
|
Wallace L. Cannon, III
Wilmington - Wallace L. Cannon III, age 78 born in New Castle, DE, passed away at home on August 22, 2019 in the comfort of family after a courageous battle with Sarcoma Cancer.
Wally is predeceased by daughter Donna M. Cannon, parents Wallace L. Cannon Jr. and Marie (Gregg) Cannon, siblings Jean Gallagher (Thomas), James E. "Spike," sister Marie C. "Sis" Stansky (Edward), Helen Pawlowicz (Edward) and brother-in-law Francis DeAscanis. He is survived by wife Rosemarie Nacchia Cannon, son Jeffrey L. Cannon, daughter-in-law Gretchen A. Cannon, granddaughter Peyton E. Cannon, and grandsons Kyle M. Cannon and Chase R. Cannon who comforted him as he peacefully passed. He is also survived by siblings Catherine DeAscanis, Christine Loncki (Walter), Elaine Pupillo (Anthony), Jerome (Paula) and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Cannon.
Wally attended St. Peter the Apostle grade school and high school graduating in 1959 whereafter he attended La Salle University earning a BA in pre-law in 1964 and thereafter an MBA from Widener University. His career, dedicated to the healthcare industry, began with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of DE as the Director of Hospital Relations. He then joined St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE where he faithfully served the Franciscan Health System as Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for 16 years implementing significant enterprise expansions and enhancements for patients and employees. Thereafter, he joined St. Agnes Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA as COO where his expertise and leadership secured the hospital's viability and longevity.
Wally dedicated the remainder of his career to serving senior citizens by improving the quality of care delivered by the hundreds of geriatric care facilities he led while COO for Genesis HealthCare Inc., Kennett Square, PA, PersonaCare Inc., Baltimore, MD, and Complete Care Services Inc., Horsham, PA. Following a brief retirement, he returned to St. Francis on a pro bono basis, at the request of dear friends and colleagues who trusted his knowledge and integrity would again deliver meaningful and lasting enhancements to the programs, patients and employees.
Wally will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted husband of 55 years, father, grandfather and man of deep faith who enjoyed playing golf and tennis at the DuPont Country Club with friends. He will be dearly missed by the communities he brightened in New Castle, Tavistock, Dewey Beach, and Naples, FL.
A visitation will be held on Wed., August 28, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 609 Convent Rd, Aston, PA 19014 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019