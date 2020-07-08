Wallace L. CannonMillsboro - Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020.Wally was born in New Castle to the late William T. and Ann E. Culver Cannon.He was employed at Bell Atlantic as a lineman for 38 years. Being the hard worker that he was, Wally continued working in his retirement. He was employed at Danella Construction, Shorts Marina, and Osmos.Wally was also passionate about his city of New Castle and gave back in many capacities including City Council, the Police Department, the Mason's, and 60 years with Good Will Fire Company. He was a kind and humble man that will be missed by many.Wally was preceded in death by his son, William C. Cannon.He is survived by his wife, Susan Cannon; his children, Susanne L. Cannon Anderson (David), Patrick B. Cannon, and Michael Cannon (Suzanne); his daughter-in-law, Mary Cannon; his grandchildren, Harrison L. Anderson, Claire M. Anderson, Emma J. Cannon, Samuel Cannon, Brian C. Cannon, Sean P. Cannon, and Allison Cannon Reed; and his five great-grandchildren. Wally will also be dearly missed by his sister, Georgia I. Shinn and many loving nieces and nephews.Wally will be interred at the Glebe cemetery in New Castle in a private ceremony.In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Wally's name to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Rd # 260, Ambler, PA 19002