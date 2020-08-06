Walter Alvin Slack Sr.
Newark - Walter A. Slack, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Newark, Delaware after battling dementia for several years.
Walt was born in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Dottie (Sharpe) Slack and Claude Slack. As a young man, Walt enjoyed the hobby of archery, which included participating in numerous competitions over the years. He taught archery classes at the local YMCA, showing the basics of the hobby to newcomers. He also enjoyed roller skating at the local rinks and watching/playing baseball.
Walt grew up in East Stroudsburg, where he met his future wife, Lois Detrick, in high school. One of their first dates was an outing to go roller skating, which they both enjoyed as something to do on a night out. Over the years, he and Lois had a family of 6 children. Walt enjoyed going to the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and was always on the search for the best crab cake. Walt and Lois liked visiting the marina/boardwalk in Havre de Grace, MD, and just taking drives to explore the local area.
Walt began his career as a printer by working with his father, Claude Slack, at Hughes Printing in East Stroudsburg. He worked at several print shops over the years as he and the family moved around the area, finally settling in Delaware. Walt worked for lengthy periods of time at Chambers Press, and Hercules (later, Ashland). He eventually opened his own print shop called Collegetowne Graphics. He was very particular that the quality of each print job be at the highest level possible, and he kept all his printing presses in top shape. After a long run, Walt closed the shop and focused on caring for his wife, who was battling Alzheimer's Disease. Lois passed away peacefully at home in August 2008.
In the last few years, he enjoyed the yearly trip to the beach, and simple things like sitting on the front porch, waving hello to passers-by, and feeding the local squirrel population. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley.
Walt is survived by his brother Charles (Eva) Montgomery, Jr.; his sister-in-law Ruth (John) Tanner; his children: Beverly (Pasquale Sacco) Shaheen, Tom Slack, Kathy (Oliver) Strunk, Gary (Cindy Smallwood) Slack, and Terry Slack; his daughter-in-law Cheryl Slack; and grandchildren Sarah, Stephanie, Christopher, Lauren, Rachel, Abby, and Kylie. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Lois Slack; and his oldest son, Walter Slack Jr.
Walt did not wish to have a public service and things were handled privately with the family by Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home. If you wish to make a contribution in Walt's name, suggestions might be to either of the following, which were causes Walt cared about: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at their website, STJUDE.ORG
(Dad really felt for these children going through such hard times.) or Alzheimer's Association
at their website, alz.org
(To combat this terrible disease that a growing number of the population is battling.)
To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459