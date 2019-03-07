Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Walter C. Calder World War II Veteran

Middletown - Walter C. Calder, Sr., age 97, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, March 11th at 1 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11 am - 1pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
