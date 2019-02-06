|
Walter E. Hopkins
Hockessin - Mr. Walter E. Hopkins, aged 92, of Hockessin Delaware passed away on February 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by Jane (Klair) his loving wife of 48 years.
He was born in Capeville, Virginia in 1926. Walt, as he liked to be called, was the son of the late Edward William Hopkins and Annie E. (Smith) Hopkins. He was a graduate of Eastville High School, Eastville, Virginia class of 1943 and Beacom College of Wilmington, Delaware.
Walt was a WWII veteran who served in the U. S. Army in Italy during the Italian Campaign in the Tank Destroyer Forces. He worked for the Ralston Purina Company in the US and Canada in management and finance. He retired in 1985 after 36+ years of service.
He will be dearly missed by his son Mark and his wife Mary and their children Will and Anna and his son John and his wife Ellen and their children Robert and Lindsay, Lindsay's husband Jim and their daughter Emma. He leaves many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Walt was predeceased by his brothers Charles Edward and Mark Eugene and his sister, Ruth Eloise Matthews. He was a Life member of Armstrong Lodge AF & AM of Newport, DE. He was a Christian and a long-time member of the Camp Hill PA Presbyterian Church and a regular participant in services at Cokesbury Village.
He enjoyed old cars and was a long-time member of HCCA, AACA, WOKR and CPTC, old and sports car clubs.
It was Walt's wish that his body go to the Humanity Gifts Registry for Science and Research.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages contributions to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc., 355 Lexington Ave. 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 and the Cokesbury Village Benevolence Fund, 726 Loveville Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019