Walter F. Lokey, II
"Butch"
Wilmington - Walter F. Lokey, II, "Butch" age 62, formerly of Rising Sun, MD passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Naomi and Walter F. Lokey. Butch graduated from Conrad HS in 1974. He worked as an IT Technician, first with the Dupont Company, then continued in the banking industry, retiring from Citi in 2013. Butch spent time as the vice president for the Elkton Little League where he also coached, when his sons played. He enjoyed watching his Philadelphia sports teams. Butch was known for his appreciation of music; watching live bands, collecting vinyl records and sharing music trivia. As a devoted father, most important to Butch was his family.
He is survived by his 3 sons; Peter (Rebekah), Matthew and Phillip; their mother, Terri Poulouin Lokey and his sister, Stephanie Lokey.
A visitation will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, on Saturday, September 14, from 1-3pm were a memorial service will follow at 3pm. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Faithful Friends, a Pitbull rescue, www.faithfulfriends.us
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019