Mr. Walter G. Klimek
Newark - Mr. Walter G. Klimek, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Bayonne, NJ, he was the son of the late Adalbert and Stella Klimek. Mr. Klimek received his degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University. Prior to beginning his engineering career, he served a stint in the United States Army as a member of the 557th Airborne Aerial Supply Battalion during the Korean War.
Upon completion of his service, Mr. Klimek began his career with the DuPont Co. which brought him to Delaware where he settled. Subsequent to his DuPont years, he began employment with the Army Chemical Center at Edgewood, MD, the forerunner of the present Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). He was the Project Manager for Smoke and Obscurants whose primary mission was to test developing smokes and obscurants to determine their ability to obscure enemy lasers. This field testing necessitated he travel extensively throughout the United States and Europe.
While with the PM for Smokes he served as the United States representative to NATO and was instrumental in coordinating testing with our NATO allies in various sites throughout Europe.
Mr. Klimek was detailed for an assignment with the Defense Intelligence Agency which took him and his family to Frankfurt, Germany for 5 years during the early 70's. In this capacity, he and his family were able to travel extensively throughout Europe to enjoy all that the various countries had to offer. Upon returning to the United States, he resumed his duties with the Army Research Lab where he served as a physical scientist in various research and development projects.
Upon his retirement he spent time gardening with his wife and was an avid University of Delaware sports supporter, having had football and basketball tickets for over 40 years. He also enjoyed an occasional visit to see the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. His later years were greatly enriched by his friends from the Angels Group and the Liar's Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Klimek was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Pauline (Phillips) Klimek in 2010. He is survived by his children, Paul Klimek (Diana) of Perryville, MD and Dr. Kimberly Ruhl (Bill) of Montclair, NJ; grandchildren, Payson and Ryan; brother, Richard Klimek (Mary) of Rockville, MD; cousin, Theresa Topolski of Bayonne, NJ; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside his wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Klimek's memory to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
