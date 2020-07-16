Walter G. Oneschuk, Sr.
Dagsboro - Walter G. Oneschuk, Sr., age 64, of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on August 13, 1955 son of the late Harry Oneschuk and the late Alma "Dolly" (Davis) Oneschuk. Walt retied as a union boilermaker with Local #13 in Philadelphia, PA in 2006.
Walt served as a mate on several charter boats for 25 years. He was a mason with the Delaware Lodge #37 A.F & A.M in Dagsboro, DE and a member of the Lower Sussex Sportsmen Association in Gumboro, DE. Walt will be remembered as an avid hunter, fisherman, crabber and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Oneschuk and a sister, Linda Hanks. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 ½ years, Pamela L. (Barry) Oneschuk; four children, Janet New of Dover, DE, Kimberly Hawke of New Castle, DE, Walter G. "Bud" Oneschuk, Jr. and his wife, Aga of Townsend, DE and Theodore "T.J." Schell and his wife, Karen of New Castle, DE; a sister, Debbie Andress and her husband, Bill of Dagsboro, DE; 9 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins and her four fur babies, Dakota, Belle, Lola and Duck.
Services are pending due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walt's name may be made to Teresa's Dash Food Pantry, c/o Teresa Shockley, 34276 Shockley Town Rd., Frankford, DE 19945.
