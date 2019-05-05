|
|
Walter J. Kenyon, Sr.
Wilmington - Born and raised in Wilmington, Walter J. Kenyon, Sr., 76, of Forty Acres, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 after a very short illness.
He was a Marine Corp. veteran and served in Vietnam. He retired from Dart after 33 years of service as a bus operator. Known as the bargain hunter, he had a little flea market business and loved being out and meeting new people. Walter also enjoyed his friendly Friday night card games with his best buddies from Dart.
Walter was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Swiderski and step father Walter Swiderski; He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Kenyon; son Walter J. Kenyon, Jr. and finacee` Nellie, of Virginia Beach, VA, daughters Linda Lappert (Steve) of Townsend, DE, Christina Yeatman (William) of Bear, DE, his precious one and only grandson Matthew Lappert, (Apple of his eye); nieces Rita Gentry, Sheila Brooks (Wayne), who was always there for him, and many other nieces and nephews; brothers in law Charles Hicks, Glynn Hick, and Alvin Hicks.
The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Francis for all the care he received, especially Pattie, his favorite. We would also like to thank Dr. Stillman and nurse Susan for all their care, and thanks to our special family member Lynn Zurman.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8 from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway New Castle 19720. Burial will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital, www.stfrancishealthcare.org/foundation/donate-now. To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019