Walter J. McDonough, Jr. (Jim)
Lewes - Jim McDonough, age 74, died peacefully at home on April 16, 2019.
Jim was born on April 23, 1944 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Walter J. McDonough Sr. and the late Helen Lambert McDonough. Jim grew up in Kingston, PA where he attended Central Catholic High School and made many lifelong friends. In addition, Jim attended Bloomsburg University. Jim also served honorably in the U.S. Army. He fought bravely in Vietnam and was a lifelong member of the VFW.
Jim eventually moved to New Jersey and then to Delaware, and worked in the insurance and loss control field for 30 years before starting his own company in Safety Management Services.
All those who crossed his path loved Jim. He had a knack for making people feel comfortable and was always friendly and cheerful no matter where he was. People always fondly remember their encounters with Jim. He thoroughly enjoyed spending his afternoons with all his "buddies" at the Green Turtle in Lewes, DE.
In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack McDonough; stepmother, Andrea Parkinson McDonough; and stepsister, Denise Parkinson Martin.
Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Eloise Corcoran McDonough; children: Jimmy McDonough, Megan McDonough Burg (Tommy), and Leigh Ann McDonough Frost (Matt), stepson Kelly Phillips (Sherry); grandchildren: Luke, Kyle, Erin, Erik, Zack, Sean, Kevin, Christopher, Samantha, Daniel, Mackenzie, and Katie; and great-grandchildren: Elowyn, Iris, and Brandon.
Jim is also survived by his siblings: Bill McDonough, Helene Landau (Jay), Kathleen Wint (Carl), Jane Meyer (Fredo), Rosie Bray (Gary), and stepsister Kerry Lynady (Bob), as well as, countless nieces and nephews.
All who knew him will miss Jim's smile and joyful nature, and his unconditional love will be carried in our hearts.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 PM at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Operation Seas the Day by visiting their website http://operationseastheday.org/donate.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019